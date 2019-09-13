NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,074,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 436,026 shares.The stock last traded at $28.07 and had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.