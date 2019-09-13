NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 183,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.