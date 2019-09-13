NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on NuCana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on NuCana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

NCNA traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 28,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 3.19. NuCana has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in NuCana by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuCana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

