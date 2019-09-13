Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

