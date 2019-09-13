Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 25,000 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $1,989,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 416,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,332. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novocure by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

