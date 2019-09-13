Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20,080.00

Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £200.80 ($262.38) and last traded at £196.30 ($256.50), with a volume of 69161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £200.40 ($261.86).

The company’s fifty day moving average is £198.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Novatek PAO Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

