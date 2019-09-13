Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Michael J. Widmer Sells 27,699 Shares

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 27,699 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $444,845.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,439.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 294,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

