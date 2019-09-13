Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,866 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,997,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,581,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,140,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,831,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 142,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

PM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,677,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,031. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

