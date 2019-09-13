Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noah from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NOAH traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 432,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Noah has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Noah by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

