NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) rose 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, approximately 1,240 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

