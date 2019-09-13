Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.04 ($1.45) and last traded at A$2.05 ($1.45), 9,547,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,090,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.07 ($1.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

