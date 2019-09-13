Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,845,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 7,700,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NKE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 197,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,353. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

