Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NLSN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 63,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

