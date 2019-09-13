NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.6%

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93, approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NODK shares. TheStreet raised NI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $373.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.06.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $68.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NI by 520.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NI by 88.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NI by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

