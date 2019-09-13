Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $13.83 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $86,160.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,428,922 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

