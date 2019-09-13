NEXT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $83.95 million and $2.58 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00016164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00667547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

