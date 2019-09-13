New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.67

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $8.90. New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,249 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $509,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

