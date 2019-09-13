Neuburgh Advisers LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,729,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 604,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,107. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.