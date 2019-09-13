Neuburgh Advisers LLC Invests $46,000 in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $101.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.
