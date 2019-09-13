NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $317.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $288.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.21.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $273.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $188.05 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

