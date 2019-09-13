Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Shares Down 9.1%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 513,397 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 280,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.