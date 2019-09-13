NEM (XEM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.41 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, NEM has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $394.98 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Huobi, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, YoBit, B2BX, Koineks, Liquid, Coinbe, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, COSS, Exrates, Kryptono, OKEx, Indodax, Poloniex, Zaif, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

