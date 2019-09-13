Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,855.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $138,855.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037392 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,540,634 coins and its circulating supply is 14,861,399 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.