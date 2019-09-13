nDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $612.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market capitalization of $16,031.00 and approximately $612.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00203233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.01158057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00087211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022136 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

