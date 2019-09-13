Natixis Sells 224,065 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,065 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after acquiring an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $15,344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 155,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

