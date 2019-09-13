Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 6.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 33.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 86.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

