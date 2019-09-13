Natixis Decreases Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis cut its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 3,214,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,236. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

