Natixis Boosts Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Natixis lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2,190.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.50.

WCG stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.27. 23,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.63 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

