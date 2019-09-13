Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 95.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,458,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after buying an additional 713,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 221,128.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 707,611 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after buying an additional 389,154 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 102.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 532,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 269,737 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 95,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.