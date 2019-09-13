Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,009 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 58.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

