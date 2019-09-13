National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.26. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

