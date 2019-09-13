N Brown Group’s (BWNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWNG. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

Shares of BWNG stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 90,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.93. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of $310.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

