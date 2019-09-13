Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Mylan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.03.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 5,376,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,711.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mylan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 271.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

