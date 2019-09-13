MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 3,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 99,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

