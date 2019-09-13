MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $770,000 in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.10% of Stamps.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 212,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.51. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $244.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

