MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $461,000 Stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of Unit worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Unit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Unit during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580 in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNT. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

UNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 17,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,131. Unit Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

