MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €208.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €212.00 ($246.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €213.47 ($248.23).

ETR MTX opened at €246.70 ($286.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.46. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 1 year high of €257.20 ($299.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is €235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

