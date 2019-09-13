Motocoin Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Motocoin has a market cap of $494,738.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.01139674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015142 BTC.

About Motocoin

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

