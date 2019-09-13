Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Morningstar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.40. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $162.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,253,658.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,771,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,318,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $2,659,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,612 shares of company stock worth $60,789,401. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

