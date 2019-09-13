Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,368,357.92 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $2,368,357.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,477,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,219,437.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of MORN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,409. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.