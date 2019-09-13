Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Lessened by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 8.4% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.98. The stock had a trading volume of 861,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $222.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

