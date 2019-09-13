Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Monro by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

