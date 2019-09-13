Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.39. Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 33,078 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66.

About Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT)

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

