MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $85,196.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,196.00 and $15,803.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 107,814,548 coins and its circulating supply is 59,401,631 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.