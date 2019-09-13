MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 20,150 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,205. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $81.51.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.