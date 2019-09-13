MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Trading Down 2.6%

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 206,321 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 918,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

MMA Offshore Company Profile (ASX:MRM)

MMA Offshore Limited provides marine logistics and marine services to the offshore oil and gas industry in Australia and internationally. The company engages in a range of offshore marine and subsea activities, including offtake support; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; accommodation support; dive and ROV support; subsea installation support; and subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as supply operations comprising drilling and production.

