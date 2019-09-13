Mindexcoin Hits Market Cap of $7.26 Million (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $263,863.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00203233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.01158057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00087211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

