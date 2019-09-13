Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $10,805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,359,864.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,863,458. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 897,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.71, a P/E/G ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.20. Mimecast has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.