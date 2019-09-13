MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,567 shares during the quarter. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 338,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,420,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $75,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 745,402 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.