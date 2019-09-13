Metcash (ASX:MTS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.05. Metcash shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 3,019,775 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Metcash news, insider Jeff Adams 442,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

